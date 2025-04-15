'It’s a disgusting thing that happened here': 2 teens killed in Temple park shooting

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — An early Sunday morning shooting left two teenagers dead at the 1900 block of N 1st Street in Temple.



Two teenagers, Marcos Humberto Anaya Jr. (17) and Tristan Deon Martin (18), were fatally shot near Miller Park in Temple early Sunday morning, marking the first murder case in that area.

The incident has left residents shaken, with many calling for increased police patrols to restore a sense of safety in the typically quiet neighborhood.

A GoFundMe campaign set up by Anaya’s family has raised about $3,300 for funeral expenses

No arrests have been made in the case.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A wave of grief and fear has swept through a Temple neighborhood following a deadly shooting near Miller Park that left two teenagers dead early Sunday morning.

Seventeen-year-old Marcos Humberto Anaya Jr. and 18-year-old Tristan Deon Martin were both killed in the incident, which has shaken the normally quiet community.

“I think it’s time to have a little more patrol in our area so that our children are more secure,” said Temple resident Emilia Ignacio.

Ignacio, who often walks around the neighborhood, said she usually feels safe. Now, things feel different.

“I’ll tell you that it’s a disgusting thing that happened here because two kids died, and I can only imagine what the parents are going through,” she said.

Temple police told 25 News this is the first murder case to occur near Miller Park. Last year, the city reported nine homicides. So far in 2025, three have been reported.

Resident Maria Venezuela said she heard about 12 gunshots the night of the shooting and has not returned to the park since.

“To tell you the truth, I got very nervous and I’m still nervous because it was so many shots, and I’ve never heard that before,” Venezuela said.

“Since you heard the gunshots, you haven’t gone out anymore. Is that right?” 25 News' Marc Monroy asked.

“Yes, because I get tremors, and I get very nervous since this is the first time I’ve heard these in the area,” she replied.

A GoFundMe pagecreated by the family of Marcos Anaya had raised around $3,300 as of Tuesday to help with funeral costs.

No arrests have been made.

“I feel for the family, and I feel for the people who lost a loved one,” Venezuela said.