Help out some kids this holiday season by donating toys to McLane Children's Hospital

TEMPLE, Texas — For many, the holidays are all about spending time at home with family—but some kids have to spend Christmas in the hospital.



Video shows the Bowman family and hospital staff sharing their thoughts on how the Toy Drive has made an impact during the holidays

McLane Children's Hospital is holding their Toy Drive from Dec. 1 to Dec. 13.

There are toy drop-off containers in the hospital’s main lobby where only new, unwrapped toys in their original package will be accepted. The hospital is at 1901 SW HK Dodgen Loop in Temple.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

McLane Children’s Hospital is holding their annual Toy Drive — and they’re asking for your donations.

The toys go to children who are in the hospital this holiday season — children like Addison Bowman.

Addison Bowman was in the hospital for several weeks after McLane doctors found a tumor on her pancreas.

"It was horrible just horrible,” Addison said.

But one thing that made it not so horrible were the toy donations.

"Whenever I was given toys I was really happy," Addison said.

Addison's mom, Amanda, said the toys and the hospital staff were unbelievable.

"They would reappear with goodies and it make a different and helped pass the time and make the not-so-fun-times fun," Amanda said.

McLane Children’s is taking up toy donations for children like Addison right now.

The toys will go to kids who will be spending Christmas in the hospital.

Tina Ulanowski is with McLane Children's Hospital.

“We collect toys then set up a Santa shop and they get bags for Christmas," Ulanowski said.

The toys that aren’t given out this Christmas will be used for little cancer patients when they finish chemo and gifts for kids who spend their birthday in the hospital.

The parents love the Christmas toys.

"It’s a relief across their parent's face because they've had a hospitalized child and they haven’t had chance to go shopping," Ulanowski said.

And Addison said if you can help donate, please do.

"You're just sitting there in bed not doing anything because—you know—they can't just get up and get out of the hopsital," Addison said.

You can drop toys off in the lobby of McLane's through next Sunday.