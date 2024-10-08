From Temple with Love: Local man to drive to North Carolina to deliver donations for misplaced hurricane pets

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Every hug tells a story.

Brandi Reese and Steven Ortiz are getting to know each other in person for the first time after meeting on Facebook.

“I had a lot of people reach out to me asking me for a lot of money but then Seven came along and decided to help,” Reese said.

Steven is offering to rent a truck and drive out to North Carolina — he says it’s big ask, especially considering he's never driven out of the state.

“I don’t want anything — I want to do it out of the courtesy of my heart,” Ortiz said.

Ortiz got motivated to help after a pair of tornadoes ripped through the community this past spring, that includes the roof of his mom's house getting blown off.

“It was a tragedy out here in Central Texas,” Ortiz said.

Brandi has family in North Carolina that have marked themselves safe after Hurricane Helene ravaged the east coast.

So far, the death toll sits at more than 200 — the third highest count of the 21st century behind hurricanes Maria and Katrina.

Brandi is looking to raise enough donations for the misplaced pets in the state, in what she’s calling operation "Texas Hounds Carolina Bound".

Marc Monroy, KXXV

“My goal is to fill a big truck with as much stuff as possible,” Reese said.

But that may not happen if she doesn’t raise enough money — only a crate and a couple of bags of food have been collected after Brandi's announcement.

"It was a little discouraging the first couple of days seeing that’s all we’ve gotten,” Reese said.

"It’s sad, but just praying everything turns out good in the end," Ortiz said.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

Brandi also has friends in Tampa, Florida and they will continue to help even with the new Hurricane Milton which according to the National Weather Service is expected strike Florida Wednesday.

If you would like to donate click here.