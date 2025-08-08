Community honors Temple Police Officer Charlie Aumua at memorial service

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Community members and law enforcement officers gathered to honor Temple police officer Charlie Aumua, who died after drowning at Belton Lake, remembering his dedication to service.



A memorial service honored fallen Temple police officer Charlie Aumua, who tragically drowned at Belton Lake last week, uniting law enforcement and community members under sunny skies.

Speakers at the service emphasized Aumua's deep faith, assuring attendees that he is now with the Lord, and highlighted the profound impact he had on his community.

Family members expressed heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming support from the community during their time of grief, noting the significant turnout for the service.

Attendees shared both tears and laughter as they recounted fond memories and stories of Aumua, reflecting on his dedication to law enforcement as a calling rather than just a job.

The ceremony concluded with a poignant farewell outside the church, featuring salutes from fellow officers and a reminder of Aumua's legacy as a protector and servant to all he encountered.

Look at the recap of the funeral:

Community honors fallen Temple officer Charlie Aumua at memorial service

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A solemn ceremony under sunny skies brought together law enforcement officers and community members to honor Temple police officer Charlie Aumua, who died last week after drowning at Belton Lake.

"Death has not separated Charlie from God since he's now with our Lord and Savior today," a speaker said during the memorial service.

Family members expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support from the community during this difficult time.

"It is very heartwarming and touching to see the turnout for today and the amount of support y'all have given us today is incredible," said a family member.

While tears were shed by those who loved him, there was also laughter as friends and family shared stories of the man behind the badge.

"Charlie's career in law enforcement was not just a job, it was a calling. From Bellmead to Temple, he gave his very best," one speaker reflected.

As the service came to a close, friends, family, and fellow officers gathered outside the church for one final send-off — a ceremony filled with salutes, silence and a last farewell.

"Whether he realized it or not, Charlie was with Him for eternity before he even faced Him. The realization that I heard for a purpose is what everybody in this room should walk away with — not just remembering his impact but asking how it inspires you," another speaker said.

From his brothers and sisters in blue to the residents he swore to protect, the legacy of Officer Charlie Aumua will live on in the community he served.

"He wasn't just an officer — he was a protector, a peacemaker, and a servant to people, as he treated everybody he encountered with dignity and fairness," a colleague remembered.

