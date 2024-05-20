Community comes together to build a new, forever home for veteran's family

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — “This will be a new home and our forever home, I'm sure," Army veterans Duane McGhghy said.

Duane Mcghghy is a disabled veteran and this new home will accommodate all of his needs — unlike his current home which gives him a lot of problems.

“Stairs mainly when I'm not able to wear my prosthetic, it's you know, can't really get up and downstairs except for on your hands and knees so getting older, gets harder," McGhgy said.

Thanks to Homes for Our Troops, disabled veterans like McGhgy can qualify for free housing.

“Over 65% of our support comes from generous patriotic Americans, the other 35% is from our national partners," Chris Mitchell, Director of Development at Homes for Our Troops.

But the help doesn’t stop there. Volunteers came together to help build his forever home in our community. They laid out grass, planted flowers, and more.

“I still feel all the things that I'm still not sure what to think because it's just it's an unreal gift really, it's... I still pinch myself sometimes come into the house and see in this place," McGhgy said.

Those good unbelievable feelings are also being felt by his children.

How excited are you about this house?

"Like really excited, beyond excited!" Chole McGhgy said.

“A custom-built home like this that has over 40 special adaptations that are totally designed for his needs, is very expensive," Mitchell said.

An expense that can cost up to $700,000 — something McGhgy just can’t afford right now. Mitchell tells me McGhgy will get to focus on other important things in his life.

"Getting the kids up for school, literally everything," McGhgy said.