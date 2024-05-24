City of Temple sets up task force to provide resources to neighbors with storm damage

TEMPLE, Texas — After Wednesday's storms, trees, fencing, and other debris were found scattered about in the City of Temple.

To help connect Central Texas neighbors with local resources, the City of Temple has put together a task force for those impacted by Wednesday's tornado.

The services available include debris removal, free home, and water damage repair free, but they will not provide resources that require a licensed trade such as plumbing or electrical work.

The city says FEMA can help with damage not covered by insurance for homeowners and renters — partnered with local organizations through a website called "Crisis Clean Up", they are asking that you submit a request at 512-201-4814.

Steve McDaris and his wife were out and about Wednesday evening when the powerful storm hit.

"I thought the car was going to flip over for a minute or two," McDaris said.

Luckily, it didn't, and the two made it to their destination safely, but he was still worried about his home.

"I was already scared I knew something probably happened," McDaris said.

A pecan tree that has been in their backyard was uprooted after standing for more than 23 years.

"We were just talking about this tree and how it was already dead from the freeze a couple of years ago, and how it was going to cost us a fortune to fix — to cut it down — well we don't have the money right now… well, Mother Nature did it for us," McDaris said.

25 News asked if the couple was upset about the loss of the tree in their backyard

"I'm more upset about the pool — my pool is all messed up now," Steve said.

He says he just got his pool ready for the summer, as his wife showed 25 News how all the water that's now gone from the inside — nearby, a second tree was also blown down.

Right now, neighbors are still taking it all in and coming to terms with what they just experienced.

"Well, I know we've been here for how long... 23... probably 23 years — never had a tornado or anything like this to ever happen," McDaris said.