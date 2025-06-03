Chicken Salad Chick to open new Temple location June 4 with grand opening giveaway

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual restaurant concept specializing in chicken salad, will open its newest location in Temple on Wednesday, June 4. The restaurant, located at 1724 Scott Boulevard, continues the brand’s growing presence in Central Texas.

To celebrate the grand opening, the first 100 guests in line will receive free chicken salad for a year. The doors open at 10 a.m., and early arrival is encouraged.

Famous for its scratch-made, Southern-inspired chicken salad, the eatery serves over a dozen signature flavors alongside soups, sides, and desserts. The Temple store will offer multiple dining options, including dine-in, carryout, and drive-thru service.