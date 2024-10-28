CATT program flourishes: Temple ISD's path to developing educators

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — As Texas school districts faced teacher shortages and hiring challenges, the Temple Independent School District sought to cultivate its educators.

This led to the creation of the Certification Academy for Temple Teachers (CATT Program), which launched just before the 2023-2024 school year. Eligible teachers are those already employed by the district and have at least 60 college credit hours.

Candidates may be approved for the program after working for Temple ISD for at least a year, undergoing a college credit review, and discussing their goals with TISD's Human Resources staff.

Principals recommend staff members participate because they believe that investing in current employees cultivates a sense of community and commitment among its staff.

Temple ISD then works with those teachers to complete their degrees through online classes in partnership with the American College of Education (ACE). Participants are paid an alternative rate that allows the district to help them pay for completing their degree.

In the initial year of the program, six teachers were hired.

Two of these teachers, who were part of the CATT Program, were recognized as their campus' Rookie Teacher of the Year, a proud moment for the entire district.

With the program's success, the district now has 14 teachers participating.

"The CATT program has benefited both the district and individual employees over the last two years," Dr. Donna Ward, assistant superintendent of Human Resources for Temple ISD said.

With the CATT Program in place, Temple ISD has started each of the past two school years fully staffed in teacher positions, a testament to the program's success in addressing teacher shortages.

