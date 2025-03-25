'A great friend to everyone': Temple mourns the loss of beloved community member Corey Rushing

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Temple community is mourning the loss of beloved community member, Corey Rushing.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It has been a difficult week for the Temple community following the passing of Corey Rushing.

Rushing was a beloved figure known for his passion for local basketball and his dedication as a substitute teacher for Temple ISD over the past five years.

Rushing, widely regarded as the voice of Temple basketball, made a lasting impact on the community.

Following news of his death, many residents took to social media to share their condolences and prayers for his family.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Temple High alumnus Jared Wiley also paid tribute to Rushing in a heartfelt Facebook post.

The message quickly garnered over 100 comments from community members, reflecting the deep admiration and respect many had for him.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

Local resident Tammy Ramsey shared her thoughts about Rushing and his legacy.

"Corey was the most genuine young man. He loved sports and was a great friend to everyone," she said.

Melissa Chamberlain recalled how Rushing’s kindness left a profound mark on her life, particularly during her time in the foster care system.

"He really believed in me and made me feel absolutely loved," she said.

Temple ISD also released a statement honoring Rushing’s legacy, describing him as "the epitome of a Wildcat, a true fan who bled blue."

Whether people knew him for a short time or their entire lives, it is clear that Corey Rushing left an unforgettable impact on the Temple community as a friend, mentor, and role model.