7 Brew opens new location in Temple, celebrates with community donation

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — 7 Brew, the popular drive-thru coffee stand known for its impressive selection of over 20,000 unique drink combinations, officially opened its doors in Temple on Wednesday. The grand opening ceremony took place at 1918 S 31st St, where co-founder William Chastain shared his excitement about the new location.

During the ribbon-cutting event, 7 Brew Temple proudly presented a $1,500 check to the Temple Education Foundation, marking their commitment to supporting the local community.

The 7 Brew stand was set up on-site in Temple earlier this March, and since then, it has become a buzz-worthy destination for coffee lovers in the area.

As part of their community engagement, 7 Brew Temple will host a special swag day on Saturday, May 31. Customers who purchase a large drink will receive a complimentary 7 Brew t-shirt, adding to the excitement around their grand opening.

For more drink options and to learn more about 7 Brew, visit 7brew.com.