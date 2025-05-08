1 injured, 3 dogs killed in Temple house fire

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — A Temple resident suffered life-threatening injuries and three dogs died following a house fire Monday afternoon on Hickory Road, officials said.

Temple Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a structure fire at 4:23 p.m. at 3011 Hickory Rd. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the front and back of a single-story residential home.

According to the department, firefighters began extinguishing the blaze within three minutes of dispatch. While battling the fire, crews located one occupant in a back bedroom and three canines. All were removed from the home as fire suppression efforts continued.

The resident was transported to a local emergency room with life-threatening injuries. All three dogs succumbed to their injuries, officials confirmed.

No other injuries were reported.

Temple Fire and Rescue responded with 15 units and 29 personnel. The Temple Police Department, Temple EMS, and Temple Animal Services also assisted at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Temple Fire Marshal’s Office.