Temple veteran offering tow assistance as winter weather aproaches

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — With winter on the horizon, residents all over Bell County are bracing themselves for the challenges of snow and ice.

Among those preparing to lend a helping hand is Adam Pires, a Massachusetts native now living in Temple. Pires, a U.S. Navy veteran and frequent off-roader, recently posted on social media offering tow assistance to his neighbors, with the post garnering appreciation and thanks from grateful residents.

Pires' initiative stemmed from his extensive experience with harsh winter conditions in New England.

"Up north, you know we’re a little bit more used to it and a little bit more prepared, and I know down here in the South, not so much prepared. It’s not like a fleet of snow plows will be ready to go out," Pires said.

One Temple resident, Taylor Hollins, admitted that he wouldn't know what to do if his vehicle got stuck in ice or snow," Hollins said. "If my vehicle was stuck, I’m not going to lie to you, and I probably wouldn’t know what to do."

For Pires, offering assistance is a way to give back to the community and find a sense of purpose.

"Being a disabled vet and living off my disability, for the most part, I’m at home, and after a while, you can start to feel a little useless. It made me feel like I had something where it's like, 'Wow, this is something where I can feel a sense of purpose again,'" Pires shared.

The kindness shown by Pires resonates with the spirit of the Temple community. "It just speaks to Texas as a whole. I just feel it’s a great thing that he’s doing, and he’s much appreciated. That’s honorous, like that’s an honorable thing to do," Hollins said.

As the community prepares for the colder months, Pires' willingness to help others navigate the challenges of winter serves as a reminder of the power of community support and kindness.

