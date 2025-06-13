Temple, Belton Police seize products in multi-agency vape shop crackdown

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — On June 13, the Temple and Belton police departments executed search warrants at multiple vape and smoke shops following a month of investigation into mislabeled cannabis products.

The Temple Police Department initiated the investigation in January following concerns from citizens and officers regarding shop inventories.

Working with the FBI, Belton Police, and other agencies, investigators purchased and tested items from stores in Temple and Belton. Lab results showed several products, including flower and pre-rolls, were mislabeled and contained THC levels exceeding the 0.3% legal limit under the 2018 Hemp Farm Bill.

Searches were conducted at locations across both cities, including several addresses on West Adams Avenue and North Main Street. Certified letters are being sent to shop owners informing them that their products failed legal compliance testing.

Roughly 65 officers took part in the operation. The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Temple Police at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.