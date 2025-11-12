Temple approves $14M police training facility to enhance public safety

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Temple has approved a $14 million police training facility featuring a classroom and shooting range. The west side location is part of the city's strategic growth plan, with residents expressing support for the investment in enhanced officer training and community safety.



The City of Temple has approved a multimillion-dollar police training facility on the city's westside, marking a significant investment in law enforcement capabilities and community safety.

The $14 million project will fund a new building that includes a classroom and shooting range, designed to enhance police officer training and improve service delivery throughout the community.

"I think it's really important honestly because I think that training our police officers is very crucial," said Abigail Reid, a Temple resident.

The funding comes from the city's strategic plan, which draws from the annual budget. City officials say the facility is a crucial component of Temple's plan to deliver improved services while accommodating growth.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

For residents like Reid, who moved to Temple from Houston earlier this year with her 2-year-old daughter Blossom, the investment represents another layer of security in what already feels like a safer environment.

"I think here we definitely feel a little more of the small town safe feeling and over there it was a bigger town so it didn't feel as safe," Reid said.

Reid believes the new training facility will have broad benefits for the community.

"It'll help with the crime and with regular people on a day-to-day basis and with traffic encounters," Reid said.

The mother says that since moving to Temple, she has experienced a notable difference in her sense of security.

"Honestly we feel pretty safe for the most part," Reid said.

