Suspect arrested in Friday stabbing near Belton

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Investigators in Bell County are investigating a fatal stabbing on Briana Drive near Belton.

The Bell County Sheriff's Office says on Friday night a report of a stabbing was called into 911 dispatchers.

Several departments responded and found Justin Charles Thomas, 32-year-old from Killeen, in the roadway with a stab wound. Thomas was pronounced dead.

Investigators located a suspect at the scene and detained him on the charge of Murder.

This is an active investigation and further details are pending.

