Suspect arrested after police chase, crashes in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — At around 6:29 p.m. on June 18, officers with the Killeen Police Department’s Violent Crime Action Team (VCAT) attempted to stop a white Subaru SUV in the 600 block of South W.S. Young Drive as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation. The driver fled, prompting a pursuit through South Killeen.

According to police, the suspect traveled southbound on Trimmier Road and then east on Lowes Boulevard, where two separate collisions occurred.

The first crash caused minor damage to two vehicles exiting a parking lot. The second, at the intersection of Lowes Boulevard and W.S. Young Drive, involved a Nissan sedan carrying a woman and an infant, and a black Chevrolet pickup.

The passengers of the Nissan were evaluated by EMS at the scene and declined further medical treatment. The driver of the pickup was uninjured.

The suspect was apprehended at the scene. Charges of evading arrest in a vehicle and delivery of a controlled substance are pending review by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation remains ongoing.