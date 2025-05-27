Severe storms batter Bell County, leaving residents without power

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Severe weather hit Bell County on Monday night, as residents captured dramatic videos of lightning strikes, intense rain, and extreme winds tearing through neighborhoods. Across the region, homeowners reported damaged properties, downed trees, and power outages—some lasting well into the next day.

For Stillhouse Lake resident Sha’niyah Washington, the storm evoked flashbacks to last year’s Temple tornadoes. As she assessed the two trees that had fallen around and onto her home, she reflected on the difference between the two weather events.

“I would say it wasn’t that bad,” Washington said. “We did have these solar panels before that, and it was nothing close to trees falling through the house, trees going through the house, rain coming in the house.”

Still, the damage wasn’t minor. Washington described the moment a branch crashed through her home, interrupting a quiet evening with her family.

“As we were getting stuff together to find card games, the whole branch came through the wall, very loud creaking sound, whole branch went through the wall, went through the panels,” she recalled.

The storm also triggered an overnight power outage, cutting off hot water and air conditioning, and damaging house siding and solar panels. Despite the challenges, Washington remains optimistic, thanks to the strong support of her neighbors.

“Our neighbors have power, and they offered, if we need hot showers, we could take hot showers there. Everyone was out here this morning, picking up trash, so neighbors have been very helpful,” she said.

As Bell County begins recovery efforts, residents continue to rely on one another to clean up debris and restore damaged homes. While Monday’s storm left a mark, the resilience of the community remains unshaken.

