Semi-trucks in Bell County are damaging small roads; neighbors demand answers

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — "Going way too fast on a road that's barely big enough for the size of two standard-sized pickup trucks with tight turns, and also a lot of blind spots on the road," David Sanders said.

Damaged roads, uneven pavement and dust in the air — these are problems that have been plaguing the Firefly Road neighborhood in Bell County — Sanders says he's tired of it.

"The road is torn up in many places, and we believe that it's because of the weight and the amount of amount of trucks that are coming through," he said.

Sanders took 25 News on a drive up and down the road, showing some of the areas most affected.

This includes his "elderly neighbor's fence", which he fixed up after a car was "run off the road by another truck".

"They have goats — it tore down a 10-strand bob wire fence and the truck also left the scene," Sanders said.

But that's not the only mark the trucks are leaving behind.

"They're unloading some dust, and our crops — we have to maintain our crops," he said.

"Ican't have a bunch of lime dust come onto my crops when I plan on eating it."

Lime dust is used in steel manufacturing, and many semi-trucks passing these roads carry it — the National Institute of Health says it can cause major respiratory problems if ingested.

"The residents of Firefly Road do not have an issue with the truckers all wanting to make a living, right? Everybody has to make a living but there are also alternate routes," Sanders said.