UPDATE: Search underway Wednesday for missing person, boat found on Lake Belton

UPDATE 11:35 A.M.:

The Bell County Sheriff's Office tells 25 News that the initial 911 call came in after 10 p.m. Tuesday night by family members after a 67-year-old man didn't return home.

A search began until around midnight and resumed Wednesday morning.

Morgan's Point Fire Department and Game Wardens are currently doing sonar scans in the area of the the boat. The boat was found in the area of Vista Drive along the lake.

The Bell County Sheriff's Office asks boaters and the public to refrain from using the area while the search is being conducted, using various search assets.

ORIGINAL 10:28 A.M.:

The public is being asked to avoid Lake Belton near Morgan's Point Resort on Wednesday as law enforcement searches for a reported missing person.

The Bell County Sheriff's Office says dispatchers received a 911 call on Tuesday evening to report a missing family member.

During a search near the Morgan’s Point Resort Marina the missing person's boat was found. The search was suspended just after midnight but resumed Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story and will update as more information is available.