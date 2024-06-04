Historic Stagecoach Inn and Restaurant in Salado to re-open restaurant this August

SALADO, Texas — The Stagecoach Inn and Restaurant in Salado is re-opening the restaurant.

25 News Senior Reporter Lauren Adams took a tour and found out the restaurant will be open this summer.

The “Stagecoach Inn” sign is visible while driving by the historic restaurant on I-35 in Salado.

The property has a rich history.

"Lady Byrd to Robert E. Lee loved coming to Salado," said Manager, Cole Di Carlo.

The Stagecoach Inn was built in 1860 — it’s the second oldest hotel in the state.

“At that time, it was just a couple rooms — they would stay here taking their stagecoach from Waco to Austin," Di Carlo said.

The name has changed over the years from Salado Hotel in 1860, to Shady Villa Hotel in 1908, and recently, back to Stagecoach Inn and Restaurant.

Now it’s a six-acre property with 48 hotel rooms, a resort style pool, event space with five indoor event venues, and soon, the restaurant will be reopening soon with homestyle American food.

They’ll be working with the monument group out of Georgetown who owns Monument Cafe and El Monumento.

As for the famous sign along the highway, developers plan on bringing it back to life.

The restaurant will re-open at the end of August barring any bad weather or construction delays.