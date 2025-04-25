Rogers ISD Education Foundation to award classroom grants on April 28

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Rogers ISD Education Foundation will host its annual district-wide classroom grant distribution on Monday, April 28, to recognize innovative teaching and support educators across the district.

Estimated Route and Times:



8:15–8:50 a.m. – Rogers Middle School and Rogers High School

8:55–9:15 a.m. – Rogers Elementary School



Teachers who submitted creative and impactful project proposals will be surprised with grant awards during a celebratory morning tour, a tradition within the district.

The grants are funded through community donations and fundraising efforts led by the Foundation. They aim to enhance instruction through unique classroom projects that typically fall outside the scope of standard school budgets. Past initiatives have included STEM enrichment tools, classroom libraries, project-based learning kits, and collaborative technology.

“This event is one of the highlights of the school year,” a Foundation representative said. “Not only do we get to give back to our educators, but we also involve students in the celebration, reinforcing the idea that our entire community values education.”