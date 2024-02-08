Rezones and new school capacities a main focus for Killeen ISD

NOLANVILLE, Texas — Killeen ISD spent Tuesday and Wednesday receiving comments from parents about their proposed rezoning lines.

With every new school comes rezoning of attendance lines, and the school is trying to fit capacity at all campuses.

“Friends are huge for kiddos who don’t have dads most of the year, and this is going to be very difficult for them,“ said a Killeen ISD parent.

The proposed lines would place some current students at new schools. No high schools will be affected.

Parents do have the option to opt in for the grandfathering provision to keep their current third and fourth graders, and sixth and seventh graders on the same campuses, but they would have to provide their own transportation due to a shortage of bus drivers to complete all routes.

"Buying the house is really not easy especially for the single moms so they have to make a really big decision for their kids, and now the rezone is really last minute,“ said a Killeen ISD parent.

The next step is for the school board to take all comments into consideration. This item will be on the agenda for the next school board meeting on February 13.

After that, a decision will be finalized for the new rezoning and parents will be notified.

Any questions about the rezoning lines can be sent to KISDrezoning@killeenisd.org.