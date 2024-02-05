Watch Now
Killeen ISD requesting local input on rezoning lines

Meetings will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Posted at 5:40 PM, Feb 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-05 18:40:55-05

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD is seeking your input on creating a new attendance zone ahead of opening Dr. Jimmie Don Aycock middle school in August 2024. 

The new campus will be located in the south-central portion of the district off of Chaparell rd, south of the Yowell Ranch Subdivision.

Creating new attendance zones for students means readjusting some of the current ones which may cause your student to end up attending a different campus in a few months, as they create capacity within the Nolan Elemntary School building.

The meetings will be held on Tuesday at February 6, in the Patterson Middle School cafeteria and Wednesday, February 7, in the Nolanville Elementary School cafeteria both starting at 6 pm. 

