Rain forecast could disrupt curbside voting in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — With many forecasts predicting rain in the coming days, the Bell County Elections Office wants to inform voters that wet weather may affect the availability of curbside voting at polling places.

“If it is actively raining, we have to suspend curbside voting,” Elections Administrator Desi Roberts said. “This is both to protect the paper ballot and the voting machine used to vote on it.”

For this reason, the Elections Office encourages any voters planning to utilize curbside voting to check the forecast before heading to the polls.

“After a storm has passed,” Roberts said. “We will work to make curbside voting available again as quickly as possible.”

Early voting continues through Friday at 8 locations across Bell County from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Bell County will operate 42 voting centers on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5, also from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. During both Early Voting and on Election Day, anyone in line by 7:00 p.m. will be allowed to vote, however long it takes.