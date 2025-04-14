Watch Now
Officials seek suspects after ATM stolen in Bell County burglary

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Bell County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a business alarm early Saturday morning, April 12, in the 13300 block of Texas Highway 36 west of Temple.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a burglary in progress. The building's front doors had been forced open, and an ATM was missing.

Surveillance footage showed two masked suspects fleeing the scene in a blue Chevrolet SUV. The Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division is leading the investigation and asking the public for help identifying the individuals involved.

If you have information, call Investigator Bill Clay at 254-933-5442 or Bell County Crimes Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

