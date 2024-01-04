'My kids have nothing': Family in Rogers left without a home after house fire

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A family of thirteen is now living in a hotel after their Rogers home was engulfed in flames on December 29th. The family left the home in a hurry leaving them with only the clothing on their backs.



Sources say the fire started from an extension cord outside the home

The family is asking for clothing or financial donations to help get them back on their feet.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“This is the living room and this is where Natalie slept,” said Michael Trouten.

13 year old Michael Trouten Jr. and his sister took me through what was once his home

“This back here was me and my brother’s room, everything back here is melted to ash, he said.

It started out as just a normal day, but after Michael Jr. smelled smoke, he knew something was wrong.

“I opened the back door, and I looked out to see what it was and all I’d seen was just a wave of smoke just going over and I just yelled there’s a fire, everybody run!” said Trouten.

Robin Trouten tells me fire investigators told her the cause of the fire was an extension cord on the front porch of their travel trailer.

“I remember cooking and BBQing on Christmas day, cooking jalapeño poppers in the oven, it’s crazy,” said Robin Trouten.

Her daughter Jaime Rivera lived in that travel trailer with her own 1 year old daughter and is expecting another child, now she’s left with nothing.

“All the gifts that everyone gave me. They’re gone. I had a new bassinet newborn clothes, diapers and all that I could barely afford,” said Jaime.

After hours of tears and heartache, the Trouten family is trying to make light out of their situation, by knowing they all made it out alive, but their memories can never be replaced.

“My kids have nothing they…no shoes, he’s borrowing shoes. They had it all, and now they have nothing. It’s tragic,” said Robin Trouten.

Rivera was not in the travel trailer when the fire started—we are still working to confirm with rogers fire department the cause of the fire.

Michael Trouten Jr. And his sister Brandilyn tell me they’re going to miss sleeping in their own beds the most.

The Family has set up A Gofundme with a $5,000 goal to help in getting a new home. Donations can be made here

The family is also in need of clothing donations, if you'd like to help out, you can call the family at 254-674-0729

