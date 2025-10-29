Missing Killeen man identified as body found in creek bed

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Dallas County Medical Examiner has identified a body found earlier this week as that of a missing Killeen man, authorities said Wednesday.

Henry Luis Suarez-Perez, 38, was reported missing by the Killeen Police Department on Oct. 24. The Bell County Sheriff’s Office said investigators believe Suarez-Perez had been in the area of White Flint Park Road, near Texas Highway 36, since Oct. 6 — the date deputies first responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked nearby.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies checked the vehicle on Oct. 6 and tagged it as abandoned after finding no one in the surrounding area. The next morning, a citizen reported a man sitting in the roadway near White Flint Park Road and Winkler Park Road, but responding deputies again found nothing.

On Oct. 22, a neighbor asked deputies to check the vehicle again. It was impounded as abandoned and taken to a storage facility in Temple.

Suarez-Perez’s remains were found in a creek bed west of Temple on Oct. 27. The Bell County Sheriff’s Office is treating his death as suspicious and his family has been notified.

The sheriff’s office Criminal Investigations Division is leading the case, with assistance from the Texas Rangers, the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigations Division, Texas Highway Patrol and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s K-9 unit.

The Army Criminal Investigation Division’s Central Texas Field Office is also assisting in the investigation since Suarez-Perez was a military dependent.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Suarez-Perez’s activities or death to contact the Bell County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 254-933-5442 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

