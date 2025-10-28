Body found in creek bed during missing person investigation in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Bell County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a possible missing person case after finding a body Monday in a creek bed west of Temple.

Deputies, along with the Killeen Police Department, were searching areas around White Flint Park and Winkler Park, off Texas 36, when investigators found the body, the sheriff’s office said.

The search and discovery of the body came after the sheriff’s office Criminal Investigations Division conducted neighbor interviews.

Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office. Authorities have not yet identified the person.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call the Bell County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 254-933-5442 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.