Manuel Oscar Ramirez sentenced to 40 years for murder of Deputy John Rhoden

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Manuel Oscar Ramirez was sentenced Friday by District Judge Paul LePak of the 264th Judicial District Court for the murder of Bell County Sheriff's Deputy John Rhoden and for committing arson while in custody at the Bell County Jail.

Ramirez entered guilty pleas for both charges. In accordance with a plea agreement, Judge LePak sentenced Ramirez to 40 years in prison for the murder of Deputy Rhoden, which occurred on April 26, 2020. He also received a 10-year sentence for an arson incident that took place on November 8, 2024, while he was incarcerated.

Deputy Rhoden was killed in the line of duty during a vehicle pursuit in 2020. The arson charge stemmed from Ramirez's actions while awaiting trial.

Ramirez’s sentences will run concurrently, and he will be eligible for parole per Texas law.

Bell County officials say the sentencing marks a step toward justice for Deputy Rhoden’s family and colleagues, nearly five years after his death.

