Woman injured in Killeen hit-and-run

KILLEE, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a 20-year-old woman injured on Saturday, June 28.

Officers responded to the incident in the 2800 block of Stagecoach Road and found the woman in the roadway with multiple injuries.

Traffic investigators urge anyone with information to contact Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477), submit a tip online at bellcountycrimestoppers.com, or use the P3Tips App.

All tips are anonymous, and information leading to an arrest could result in a reward of up to $1,000.