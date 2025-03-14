WATCH: KISD press conference with Superintendent Dr. Fey

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen Independent School District (KISD) held a press conference with Superintendent Dr. Fey on Friday at 3 p.m. to address some of the district's safety issues.

Dr. Fey says discipline procedures and safety policies are part of ongoing efforts to ensure the safest and most secure learning environment for students and staff.

The district has reviewed and reflected on its current policies, procedures, and training protocols, taking swift action to reinforce safety measures. KISD officials reassured the public of their commitment to maintaining a secure atmosphere conducive to learning.

In addition, the district continues to evaluate its safety protocols and will implement changes to enhance campus security. The public will be informed as these changes are finalized.

KISD is reminding families to review and update their communication preferences to ensure they receive timely and vital information.

You can stay updated here.

