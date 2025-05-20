WATCH: Funeral services for Killeen Fire Captain Taylor III

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — Friends, family, and our community say goodbye on Tuesday to Killeen Fire Captain Marvin Taylor III.

Captain Taylor’s funeral is at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Copperas Cove, located at 211 West Avenue B. Services start at 11 a.m.

Watch the funeral service here:

Taylor was killed in the early morning hours of May 11, 2025. Captain Taylor had just left a hospital after the birth of his fifth child. His vehicle was hit from the rear by another driver, who is now charged in the crash.

Captain Taylor joined the Killeen Fire Department on July 7, 2014.

You can read more about Captain Taylor here.