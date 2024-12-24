Turnbo Ranch development faces concerns over city services

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Debate and questions surround the development of Turnbo Ranch, a new subdivision on Chaparral Road, after the City of Killeen issued a public notice on Friday advising residents that they do not have access to fire, ambulance, or police services.

The initial development plan for Turnbo Ranch, which originated in 2013, included potential annexation by the city.

However, changes in state law have made such annexation highly unlikely.

City Manager Kent Cagle explained the implications for Turnbo Ranch residents, stating, “It’s going to be much less response than the city fire department— it’s going to be a much slower response. And, as far as ambulance, it’s going to have to be some county-provided service that, right now, the ambulance is going to be coming from Temple or Salado, so you could be looking at upwards of an hour for response time.”

Bell County Commissioner for Precinct 4, Louie Minor, emphasized the need for an Emergency Service District (ESD) to provide better services. “

We definitely need to start looking at possibly doing an Emergency Service District, an ESD, out here. Citizens would have to vote on it, it would be a taxing authority, but it would provide a higher level of service than what citizens are getting now,” Minor said.

During a visit to Turnbo Ranch, resident Susana Pereya shared her thoughts on the situation. “So, I don’t recall being told, but there is a sign when you’re driving that tells you it— D.R. Horton, they’ve been good about getting back to us and helping us out with any problems that we had, we were able to get the water real quickly,” Pereya said.

As a first-time homeowner who moved from Nolanville, Susana has a curiosity about how the speed and quality of services might change as Turnbo Ranch expands.

“I wonder how it’s going to be handled, you know," Pereya said. " Because, as you said, it will be one of the biggest ones here, so I wonder how they will respond, but since it’s new, I’m not sure. So far, it’s good, but when it gets bigger, I do wonder how they will figure all that out when more people come in, and more people need services quickly."

