Trauma into harmony: Smith Middle band’s special tribute to resilience

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The halls of Roy J. Smith Middle School have carried a heavy weight since the tragic events of March 10, 2025. But now, with the power of music, the school’s band program is transforming grief into something hopeful.

Band director Victoria Morris knew her students needed something meaningful to help them process their emotions. Digging into her own funds, Morris commissioned composer Jarad Hall—a Texas native and University of North Texas graduate—to create a piece that would symbolize resilience. Hall had already been a favorite among her students, but after Serenity Baker’s death, Morris asked him to write a composition specifically for them.

The result? "Pressure and Heat"—a piece that reflects the adversity the students have faced. “Pressure and heat, underground, it creates diamonds, and all this pressure we’re going through because of bad publicity, it’s showing we can shine through it all,” said eighth-grade band member Gadieo Hernandez.

The majority of performers in the upcoming concert are eighth graders, making this an important experience as they prepare to transition into high school. “This is a really collaborative piece, to where the community, everybody in the community, can work together,” said band member Jeremy Nick.

Though Morris personally funded the $3,000 composition, parents and community members have stepped in to help cover costs through a GoFundMe campaign. With over $500 already raised and weeks left until the concert, supporters are rallying around the students to ensure they have everything they need.

“Something that was specifically made for them, to try and uplift them, and empower them. Something unfortunate can happen, but there’s still light in the world, so you don’t have to focus on the bad moments,” said Christine Elias, a parent organizer of the fundraiser.

The end-of-year concert is more than just a performance—it is a statement of resilience, unity, and hope for Smith Middle School’s students, families, and educators. “This one incident was not reflective at all of all the wonderful things that we have happening at Smith Middle School every day,” Morris said, emphasizing that she hopes the concert will encourage future students and families to embrace the school community rather than fear returning.

One student reflected on how the band, like a family, has been a source of encouragement in difficult times. He shared that on the first day back after the stabbing, every band member was present. “It was surprising, but also encouraging,” he said. “This piece will go a long way in healing the Smith family.”

For those who wish to contribute to the students’ journey, donations can be made through the GoFundMe campaign here.

As Smith Middle School students prepare for their performance, they show that even in the darkest times, the strength of a community and the power of music can bring light.

