TRAFFIC ALERT: Delays expected Tuesday during funeral procession for Killeen Fire Captain Marvin Taylor III

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen Police Department is warning drivers about traffic delays caused by the funeral procession on Tuesday for Killeen Fire Department Captain Marvin Taylor III.

The procession will begin in Copperas Cove around 12:30 p.m. It will travel eastbound on I-14 through Killeen. The procession will then continue onto SH 201, then southbound onto SH 195. It should conclude around 2:00 p.m.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes or expect delays.

