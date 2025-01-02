The Mint of Killeen takes center stage in new sitcom production

The Mint of Killeen is set to become a focal point of creativity and entertainment as it transforms into the set of a brand-new sitcom.

Spearheading this ambitious project is CJ Nickens, the owner of The Mint and producer of the show. A 25-year Army veteran, Nickens started Fokus Media over 20 years ago, inspired by the loss of his brother in Baltimore, Maryland.

CJ Nickens shared his vision for the show, emphasizing the importance of showcasing Killeen in a positive light.

“Downtown definitely needs more of a positive push, it definitely needs more awareness and marketing, and since we have the assets to do with the company we have, which is Fokus Media Group, we decided to combine the efforts to help bring this to light sooner rather than later,” Nickens said.

The project has gained support from local comedians, including Sharif Bishop, who is excited about the opportunities it brings.

"I would love for it to highlight the talent that’s here in Killeen. There are so many different genres of artists here that just don’t get the shot. We have the same level of talent that you guys pay thousands and thousands of dollars for, and we are right here,” Bishop said.

Nickens has invested over $300,000 in production value for the project over the past three years — with industry-level equipment and production, he aims to put Killeen in the statewide and national spotlight.

“The impact I want to have is, I want the rest of Texas, if not the rest of the country, to understand that Killeen is a viable place to shoot series or feature films. So, we’re building a sound stage, we’re networking and meeting people outside of the area. People can go to Austin to shoot films; they can come to Killeen,” he said.