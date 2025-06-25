Texas awards $5.3M grant to MGC Pure Chemicals America for Killeen expansion

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that MGC Pure Chemicals America, Inc. (MPCA) will receive a $5.3 million grant from the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund (TSIF) to support a major expansion of its Killeen facility. The project is expected to generate over $150 million in capital investment.

“Texas invests in critical supply chain resilience to ensure the semiconductor chips we rely on to drive innovation and fuel our economy are made in Texas,” Governor Abbott said. “MPCA’s $150 million expansion of their production facility in Killeen will help meet the growing demand for specialty chemicals that are essential for the manufacturing of high-quality semiconductor chips. Working with industry leaders, Texas will continue to lead America’s resurgence in semiconductor manufacturing.”

A subsidiary of Tokyo-based Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, MPCA produces ultra-pure chemicals used to clean semiconductor chips. The expansion will add roughly 130,000 square feet of production space to its existing facility.

MPCA General Manager Lee Bauer said the grant will support the company’s mission to strengthen the U.S. semiconductor supply chain and grow Central Texas as a hub for chip manufacturing.

State leaders praised the investment as a win for innovation, job creation, and national security.