Suspect in December shooting identified by Killeen Police

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen Police Department provided an update Friday on a shooting from December 4, 2024.

Officers found two people shot that Wednesday morning on W. Veterans Memorial Blvd.

Police investigated the case as a murder-suicide and now identify the shooter as 76-year-old Sang Keun Lee.

Investigators say Lee shot the victim, 66-year-old Kyong Cha Carcano, and then shot himself.

Lee has been at Baylor Scott and White Hospital since the shooting. He died from injuries caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound on January 22, 2025.

You can read our report from the time of the shooting by clicking here.

