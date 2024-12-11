Detectives with the Robbery-Homicide Unit in Killeen identify shooting victim

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Detectives with the Robbery-Homicide Unit are investigating a shooting.

On Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 9:43 a.m., officers responded to two shooting victims in the 1100 block of W Veterans Memorial Blvd.

Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a 66-year-old female and a 76-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers performed lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived.

The female victim, identified as Kyong Cha Carcano, died due to her injuries.

The male victim was transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital and is now in stable condition after initially being listed as in critical condition.

There is no threat to the community related to this incident.

