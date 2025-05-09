Survivor opens boutique in Killeen to empower victims of domestic violence

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Clarissa Trevino, a domestic violence survivor, opened Lulu’s Closet in Killeen to provide dignity and support to fellow survivors by offering free clothing in a boutique setting through partnerships with local shelters.



The boutique partners with local shelters to provide $40 vouchers, allowing victims to shop with dignity instead of receiving bagged hand-me-downs.

Trevino's work stems from over a decade of community service, driven by her personal journey and desire to give back meaningfully.

For Clarissa Trevino, every time she sifts through the racks at her new boutique, it’s more than a daily task — it’s a powerful reminder of how far she’s come.

“I just love giving back,” Trevino said.

Trevino, a survivor of domestic violence, opened Lulu’s Closet on W.S. Young Drive last month after more than a decade dedicated to community service. Her journey began in the early 2010s when she founded a nonprofit focused on helping survivors like herself.

“I thought I was in love and knew everything just like every teenager does,” Trevino said. “I ended up with a man who put me in a hospital. He beat and choked me until the point where I almost didn’t make it.”

Trevino began volunteering at domestic violence shelters, bringing clothing and other essentials to women and families in need.

“I needed something else to do with giving back to the community,” she said. “So I started going to different domestic violence shelters and I would always give back to the victims there.”

While her donations were appreciated, Trevino said she noticed something missing: dignity.

“I would see that the clothes were put in bags which is fine… we give back how we can,” she said. “I wanted them to have a sense of dignity, so whenever they were shopping I wanted them to have the opportunity to shop for clothes instead of just going through bags.”

That vision became the foundation of Lulu’s Closet, a boutique that partners with local domestic violence shelters to provide victims with a $40 voucher to shop for clothing in a respectful and empowering environment.

“It’s heartwarming giving back because people aren’t always expecting people to be nice,” Trevino said.

Now, through her shop and community connections, Trevino continues her mission of offering support, dignity, and hope to those rebuilding their lives after trauma.

Take a look at some numbers:

Domestic Violence-Related Offenses (Q1 2025)



Murder / Nonnegligent Manslaughter: 2

Kidnapping / Abduction: 11

Rape: 7

Sodomy: 3

Sexual Assault with an Object: 1

Fondling: 6

Robbery: 3

Aggravated Assault: 62

Simple Assault: 448

Intimidation: 30

Total Domestic Violence Incidents: 573