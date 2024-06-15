Saarah Mclean crowned as Miss 2024 Juneteenth queen in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Saarah Mclean is 18 years old and a graduate of Ellison High School. She is now the 16th Miss 2024 Killeen NAACP Juneteenth queen.

“I actually was like super shocked. I thought i was a good third runner up but i was like … I froze i was really excited,“ said Mclean.

Along with a crown, Mclean was also awarded a $1000 scholarship to use for her first semester in college at Texas Tech.

"I'm going to use the money for my books and stuff for my dorm,” said Mclean.

She tells me her look was inspired by Harriet Tubman, a purple “minty” dress; Tubman's slave name.

“And then I decided to do silver because my mom really got me into silver with the meaning behind it. Shinning shimmery and splendid,“ said Mclean.

While Saarah and the other eight contestants showcased their talent, history, music and intellect, judges among our community sat and watched. The girls are hoping to inspire all that are paying attention.

“Your black is beautiful you are important and you matter,“ said Mclean.

The pageants in Killeen have been taking place since 2008. Last year's winner was Brittany Gardner. Anthony Franklin Jr. was crowned by last year's Junior Miss Juneteenth, Caleena Moultrie, as the first Mr. Juneteenth.

“ It’s pretty amazing. I look forward to serving the community,“ said Franklin Jr.

At just 11 years old, he is taking on a big task celebrating slaves freedom and history, since June of 1865 when the news finally hit Galveston.

2024 Graduate Participants:



Miss Angelia Sartin, Homeschool Student

Miss Daneisha Shamburger, Robert M. Shoemaker (2nd Runner Up)

Miss Saarah Mclean, Ellison High School (Winner)

Miss Anaya Lee, Harker Heights High School (Runner up)

Miss Ta'Kira Gardner, Killeen High School

Miss Jaesia Wilson, Valley High School (3rd Runner up)

Miss Skylahr Mimms, Harker Heights High School (Miss Congeniality)

Miss Delphine Ndoye, Robert M. Shoemaker High School

