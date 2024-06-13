Free Juneteenth events in Bell County

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen Branch of the NAACP has announced the date for the 2024 Miss Juneteenth Killeen Scholarship Pageant.

The event is scheduled for June 14 this year at the Killeen Arts and Activity Center starting at 6:30 pm.

Something new this year - all 10 participating girls are from the Class of 2024. This year winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship sponsored by HEB to use toward their first semester in college.

"It is very important to continue on and to celebrate and to let everyone know the significance the meaning and the history behind the Juneteenth holiday," said President Moultire.

A parade will be held Saturday starting at 10:00 am in Downtown Killeen followed by a picnic and gospel fest.

You can also learn more about the holiday on June 15th and the Buffalo Soldiers on June 18th at the Bell County Museum. For more Juneteenth events click here.

