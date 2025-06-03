Real-Time Crime Center enhancing Killeen public safety through tech and strategy

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen’s police force has entered a new era of crime prevention with the official launch of the Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC)—a cutting-edge hub designed to improve response times, officer coordination, and citywide surveillance.

After years of planning, KPD secured funding for the center, dating back to 2021, and has been working with Fusus software for over a year. The RTCC, which became operational in late March, is the only crime center of its kind between the Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin areas.

The facility operates like a patrol shift, with two day shifts and two night shifts, ensuring continuous monitoring of criminal activity.

“We’re in a really good position now,” said Assistant Chief of Police Alex Gearhart. “We’ve got some new technology coming on board, and it’s going to allow us to work smarter.”

Advanced Crime-Fighting Technology

The RTCC integrates multiple tools to track officers, suspects, and incoming complaints with real-time location data.

“It can bring in different sources of intel—whether that’s live video feeds, call information, or the ability to quickly communicate with a complaint,” Gearhart explained. “It allows us to see what’s going on in the city at a glance—what we call a single pane of glass.”

With over 900 cameras registered through KPD’s camera registry program, the department can analyze footage instantly, giving officers a crucial advantage.

“He can livestream a body camera if it’s a serious incident, ongoing,” Gearhart said. “Almost like an old war movie where the general moves pieces around a big tabletop—this is kind of like that in the virtual realm.”

Immediate Impact in Crime Prevention

Despite being just three months into operation, KPD is already seeing significant results from the RTCC.

“We’ve interrupted assaults in progress downtown, we’ve had video of a murder suspect shortly after the crime was committed, we were able to locate an officer—rookie—who got separated from his training officer in a foot pursuit,” Gearhart shared.

Expanded Staffing and Long-Term Plans

Beyond technology, KPD has also addressed long-standing vacancies, thanks to an overhire situation with new recruits. The additional officers will allow the department to staff previously short-handed units and evaluate whether certain divisions need to be expanded or downsized.

Despite its early successes, Gearhart believes the RTCC is only beginning to unlock its full potential.

“It’s capable of a lot more—we’re just getting our toe in, stepping off the edge of the pool and getting in,” he said. “There’s still a lot more it’s capable of doing, and we’ll get there eventually.”

With community collaboration, including camera registration from residents in Cove and Harker Heights, the RTCC has the potential to offer even broader protection for the city.

