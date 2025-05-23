Passing the torch: Ellison High’s girls’ basketball program enters a new era

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — For Coach Sherry McKinnon, basketball was always about more than just winning games. It was about shaping young women into leaders, hard workers, and individuals who never saw themselves as victims. Now, after years of dedication to the program, McKinnon is preparing to leave the court for the final time, passing the reins of Ellison High School’s girls basketball team to a familiar face, Alisha Jones.

“She was my pick for replacement, and I didn’t take that lightly,” McKinnon said. “I feel like a parent like she’s one of my kids, one of my daughters, and I’m able to pass the mantle, pass the baton.”

Jones, a 2010 Ellison graduate, played under McKinnon during her high school years. After completing college, she returned in 2022 as an assistant coach, learning from the very mentor who had shaped her athletic journey.

“Honestly, since 2006, she’s already started being a mentor to me,” Jones said. “When I graduated college, she was the first one to say, ‘You really need to come back, come to teaching and come coach.’ She is the reason I am the person I am today, next to my parents.”

McKinnon sees this transition as more than a succession, it’s a continuation of leadership that extends beyond the court. “She doesn’t have shoes to fill, she doesn’t have to fill my shoes. She’s going to make her own shoes, and that’s what I expect from her,” McKinnon said.

While Jones is determined to carve her path, she also remains deeply committed to honoring McKinnon’s legacy. “The legacy she left behind—there’s a lot of things I plan on doing because she left the blueprint,” she explained.

As Ellison’s Lady Eagles enter a new era under Jones’ leadership, one thing is clear: McKinnon’s influence will continue to shape the team for years to come.

