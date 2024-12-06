Panamanian restaurant to re-open in Downtown Killeen, embracing culture & overcoming adversity

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Downtown Killeen is warmly welcoming the return of Rincón de Panama, thanks to the dedication and resilience of its owner, Isabel Munoz, and the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce.

Born in Panama, Munoz was raised in Costa Rica by adoptive parents after her mother's death.

She firsted moved to the U.S. to Washington State in 1994, before relocating to Killeen in 2005, where she never imagined she'd build such deep roots.

Despite receiving a city grant in 2022 to reopen her restaurant, Munoz faced substantial financial adversity.

As an area correctional officer, she's had to personally fund a significant portion of the restaurant's reopening.

"NO, ‘N’ stands for new, and ‘O’ stands for opportunity — so, all this ‘no’ I’ve been through, all this struggle I’ve been through it all has been, for new opportunities," Munoz said.

Her relationship with cooking is deeply personal, rooted in a childhood filled with struggles.

"My relationship with cooking stems from my childhood struggles. Nobody wanted to teach me to cook because they didn’t to eat food [made by someone] with the color of my skin, so I learned to cook with my eyes," Munoz said.

The reopening of Rincón de Panama is not just about food; it's about merging the cultures of her old and new homes.

"This restaurant is open in Killeen because this is the place that opened their doors for me — it’s important that people know Panama is more than the canal. Our culture, food, music, and people are special too," Munoz said.

Charles Wilson and the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce played a crucial role in the logistics and paperwork in bringing Munoz's dream back to life.

"Her story is filled with trials and tribulations, ups and downs," said Wilson, the Chamber’s membership chair.

"When somebody like this, who has come through so much, her story is the story of ‘Yes, we can'."

Ultimately, Rincón de Panama is more than a restaurant; it’s a cultural hub where Killeen residents can experience a taste of Panama, thanks to the unwavering determination of Isabel Munoz.