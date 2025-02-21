North Killeen considers community co-op grocery store to combat food insecurity

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Since the closure of H-E-B on North Gray Street in 2023, North Killeen has faced significant challenges in accessing healthy and affordable foods.

Designated as a food desert (The USDA defines a food desert as a low-income census tract where a substantial number or share of residents have low access to retail outlets selling healthy and affordable foods), the area has seen four specialty grocers emerge, but none have addressed the broader need for a general grocer.

In response, community leaders and residents gathered at the Killeen Arts and Activities Center to explore the idea of a community co-op grocer.

Mayor Pro Tem Jessica Gonzalez shared how the idea for the co-op grocer originated. "I was approached by some community members, who’d been actively following on, regarding the grocery store. So, they’d been doing some research themselves," she said.

Gonzalez emphasized the unique control and impact a co-op grocery store would have on the community.

"They would be in control of, ultimately, the direction of this grocery store, what’s being brought in there, the type of foods, but on top of that, it also, in turn, supports local farmers, local growers," she said.

Chef Josie McKinney, a Killeen resident and owner/operator of "Let’s Eat Texas," highlighted the food insecurity in North Killeen.

"There are a lot of people who do not have access to the fresh food and groceries that they need. We’re talking large populations, and we’re talking about people who can’t go an hour and a half to Whole Foods to get what they need— so, it’s really important to talk about and figure out how we can get this resource in a realistic amount of time," McKinney said.

Event organizers emphasized the need for a community-driven solution, addressing some of the deep-rooted causes and effects of the current state.

Philemon Brown, a resident and organizer of the co-op forum meeting, pointed out, "Sometimes, the only healthy meal that kids get is at school. The reason why the dollar is there is because the folks that put them there, they’re only in specific communities, and that’s intentional."

The co-op grocery store aims to bridge this gap by providing the community greater accessibility to fresh produce and groceries.

