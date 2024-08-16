New phone policy in Killeen ISD leaves the community with mixed reactions

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new phone policy is going into effect at schools in Killeen ISD.

25 News spoke to Troy Brady and Matthew Butts — they're students at Killeen High School and their opinions are split.

"It's worse because it's kind of a distraction cause people be on it too much," said Troy Brady, a Killeen High.

The other is not in favor.

"I don't think it's a great choice, but we have to live on with it," said Matthew Butts a junior at Killeen High.

25 News also talked to sophomore Demetrius Williams who says, "I don't really mind it I just have to put my phone away, it's no big deal, Williams said."

Here's how it's going to work —

The district told 25 News' Marc Monroy students will be expected to turn off their phones and all other digital devices, including tablets and smart watches when they are on campus.

The devices will be dropped off in a designated pouch and can't be used without permission.

At the end of the day each student is responsible for their own phones.

"I think for some people it's going to help but for others it won't help," Butts said.

It also caused quite a discussion from parents on my Facebook community post.

Some parents are liking the change.

"They're there to get an education — not play on cell phones!! Best decision ever by schools all over the country," said one Killeen ISD parent.

Others not so much —

"I want to see the big change — honestly I think that whole situation was a waste of money and should have been focused on more important things like getting more teachers in with better pay," said another parent.

The consequences for a violation include detention and phone confiscation.

After a fifth violation, students will be placed on 45-day campus probation.

After a sixth infraction, parents will have to pick up the phone after school.

You can read the full policy here.