New leadership takes oaths at Bell County Justice Center

Bill Cooke has officially taken on the role of Bell County Sheriff, marking a significant change in leadership at the Bell County Justice Complex. "After all these years, I can finally say there’s a new sheriff in town," Cooke said during the swearing-in ceremony.

Cooke isn't the only one stepping into a new role. Gregory Johnson, a former Killeen City Council member, has been re-appointed as Justice of Peace for Precinct 4.

Reflecting on his transition from city council member to judge, Johnson said, "As a Killeen city council member, I wanted to ensure that Killeen was a place that people wanted to work, play, and grow their families. As a judge, I have to shield myself because I have to watch the ex-parte communication, and that’s been a struggle for many citizens as well because they know me as an outgoing person, an approachable person."

Johnson emphasized the need for stability in his new role, noting that the precinct had seen three judges in four years before his appointment. "What people are looking for, they’re looking for stability," he said.

Johnson says one of his first priorities is adding an outlet and provision for troubled youths in our community.

"I’m hitting the ground with a youth diversion program. This past year, I would get over 100 young people who would come before me for a citation. They’re 12, 13, 14 years old, and already in the criminal justice system. So, I will make sure to continue to bend over backward, support our young people, and keep them out of the criminal justice system," Johnson said.

