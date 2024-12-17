National study ranks Killeen as 2nd fastest-growing city in the U.S.

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen continues to make headlines as one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States. For the second consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report has ranked Killeen near the top of their list of their fast growing places in the country.

This accolade aligns with recently released data from the Texas Demographic Center, which outlined Killeen's 5.5% growth rate since the 2020 census.

City of Killeen spokesperson Janell Ford attributes this growth to several key factors.

"I think it’s several factors — I think one is the affordability," Ford said.

"We are affordable when it comes to cost of living for families, for individuals, for college students."

The city's affordability makes it an attractive option for a wide range of residents.

In addition to affordability, Killeen's strategic location plays a crucial role in its growth.

"Also, our location. We are strategically located near the highway, where you can jump on there," Ford said.

"We’re the largest city between Dallas and Austin, so you can jump on and go to those largest cities if you like."

Within the city, the diversity brought by Fort Cavazos adds an element of variety to Killeen's food and entertainment options.

This cultural mix enhances the quality of life for both long-time residents and newcomers.

"Killeen has grown a lot, mainly for the good which I like — you’ve got more resources available, more activities available. Certain things like, the schools are getting better, the area," said Tenia Wilson, a Killeen resident.

As the population booms, the need for expanded infrastructure becomes evident.

The city is investing heavily in transportation to accommodate the growing number of residents.

"I think that transportation is big. I think that, we want to make sure, no matter what your income level is, you’re able to be transported to wherever you need to go. We spend millions of dollars on our infrastructure, over 25 million dollars alone spent in our major road projects," Ford said.