Meta-Sponsored AI workshop coming to Killeen for Black History Month

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce (IBBC) in Killeen is gearing up to host an AI & Innovation Workshop in February, sponsored by Meta. The event, part of Texas Black Business Week, will take place at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.

It aims to provide valuable tools and resources to all attendees, regardless of their background.

"This event is for everyone who wants to learn or those who already know," Ronnie Russell, IBBC President, said. Over the past two years, Russell has hosted five AI information classes, and he is passionate about introducing artificial intelligence to the community and informing them about the best ways to use it.

The workshop will feature an ethics presentation and panel discussions, but Russell believes the grant-writing session could be the most impactful.

"We’re teaching how to write a grant with AI. All the grants that we use that we’ve written, for the past year and a half, two years, I’ve always used AI," Russell said.

For Cedric Moss, owner and operator of the Moss Foundation, a nonprofit focusing on academics and community service, developing AI skills is crucial.

"As many small businesses and nonprofits will tell you, those grants are crucial to the survival of many small businesses and nonprofits," Moss said.

Moss sees the workshop as necessary to provide for the future and educate the next generation.

Russell emphasized the importance of understanding AI and its implications for the community.

"How long will we be outside the realm of understanding what artificial intelligence is? For us to reach outside our comfort zone and see how artificial intelligence can help us as a community, we must see what we know presently," he said.

The event promises to be a transformative experience, equipping attendees with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in a tech-based future.

"This is for you," Russell said. "Whether you’re a business owner or not, this information is for you, by you, and for us as a community because technology isn’t going anywhere, and neither is artificial intelligence."

With the new Metadata center set to open in Temple in 2026, Russell believes this workshop is an investment in the community's future. The event aims to ensure that the Killeen community is ahead of the curve when it comes to understanding and utilizing AI.

For more information and to register for the AI & Innovation Workshop, visit the IBBC website.